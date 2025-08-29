West Mercia Police has released pictures from ten incidents across Telford, where they hope the individuals can help solve the crimes.

* The first image is from Boots, Forge Retail Park, Telford, where on the July 29 at around 6.40pm, items worth £100 were taken.

* The second image is from Asda, Donnington, Telford, where on July 25 around 6.44pm, items were taken.

* The third image is from One Stop, Bagley Drive, Wellington, where on July 25 at around 8.55pm, when items were taken.

* The fourth image is from B&M, Telford Town Centre, Telford, where on August 6 around 11.47am, when items worth £450 were taken.

* The fifth image is from B&M, Wrekin Retail Park, Wellington, where on July 13 around 1.10pm, items worth £120 were taken.

* The sixth image is from Home Bargains, Wrekin Retail Park, Wellington, where on July 16 at around 10.01am, items were taken.

* The seventh image is from Boots Store, New Street, Wellington, Telford, where on August 11 around 1.40pm, items worth £160 taken.

* The eighth image is from B&M Bargains, Telford Town Centre, where on August 11, at around 8.40pm, items were taken.

* The ninth image is from Boots Store, Telford Forge Retail Park, Telford, where on August 13 around 12.50pm, items worth £730 were taken.

* The tenth image is from Just for Pets, Holyhead Road, Ketley, Telford, where on August 13 around 10.30am, items were taken.

Anyone with information about the incidents can e-mail RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.