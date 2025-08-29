10 images of people Telford police want to help them with shoplifting investigations
Telford police are appealing for a number of people to get in touch in the hope they can help with their shoplifting investigations.
West Mercia Police has released pictures from ten incidents across Telford, where they hope the individuals can help solve the crimes.
* The first image is from Boots, Forge Retail Park, Telford, where on the July 29 at around 6.40pm, items worth £100 were taken.
* The second image is from Asda, Donnington, Telford, where on July 25 around 6.44pm, items were taken.
* The third image is from One Stop, Bagley Drive, Wellington, where on July 25 at around 8.55pm, when items were taken.
* The fourth image is from B&M, Telford Town Centre, Telford, where on August 6 around 11.47am, when items worth £450 were taken.
* The fifth image is from B&M, Wrekin Retail Park, Wellington, where on July 13 around 1.10pm, items worth £120 were taken.
* The sixth image is from Home Bargains, Wrekin Retail Park, Wellington, where on July 16 at around 10.01am, items were taken.
* The seventh image is from Boots Store, New Street, Wellington, Telford, where on August 11 around 1.40pm, items worth £160 taken.
* The eighth image is from B&M Bargains, Telford Town Centre, where on August 11, at around 8.40pm, items were taken.
* The ninth image is from Boots Store, Telford Forge Retail Park, Telford, where on August 13 around 12.50pm, items worth £730 were taken.
* The tenth image is from Just for Pets, Holyhead Road, Ketley, Telford, where on August 13 around 10.30am, items were taken.
Anyone with information about the incidents can e-mail RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk.
Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.