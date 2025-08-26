Shropshire has a special connection with the humble coracle, with Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Welshpool each having their own unique variations of the crafts.

And last weekend a special race was held on the River Severn in Shrewsbury to commemorate Fred Davies, the legendary Shrewsbury Town FC football fetcher who would take to his little coracle boat to pluck balls which had been hoofed out of the old Gay Meadow stadium and into the water.

Master coracle makers Dave Purvis and Peter Falconer with Peter's Teme coracle on the banks of the River Severn in Shrewsbury

However, coracles have been placed on the “red list of endangered crafts” by the Heritage Crafts Association, meaning there are strong fears that they could become extinct within a generation.