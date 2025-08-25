Former Wolves legend Geoff set to tackle a different challenge

Geoff Palmer, who is now 71, is a double league cup winner with Wolves and as a player was known for his no nonsense tackling.

Geoff Palmer remains a hugely popular figure with the Molineux faithful and will abseil down the Billy Wright stand next month at the ground he graced as a player

But he will tackle the different challenge of this year's Molineux Abseil from the roof of the Billy Wright stand on the weekend of September 6 and 7 to raise funds for the Wolves Foundation.

The former defender won the cup with Wolves in 1974 and 1979 and enjoyed two spells at Molineux before retiring and becoming a police officer.

Last year his former team-mate John Richards took part in the event, which raised close to £14,000 for the foundation - both players are part of the Wolves Former Players Association (FPA) which regularly raises money for charity.

Geoff, who attended Wolves first game of the season against Manchester City and is a regular at Molineux said: "When I was at the Manchester City game, I looked up properly for the first time and thought, well I’d better not say what I thought,”

“I did wonder if this was probably the wrong thing to have agreed to. I am generally ok with heights but this isn’t something I have ever done before -and it’s not something I thought I would be doing at 71 years of age but I’m looking forward to it."

Geoff Palmer in his playing days

It will be quite a weekend for Geoff as the day before the abseil he will take part in the FPA’s Annual Golf Day at Oxley Park Golf Course, where he is also president.

He said: "“I’ve been getting good sponsorship from family and friends and hopefully I can get some more before and on the day,

"I know that whatever I raise will go to a really worthwhile cause.

“We’ve all got involved in different foundation activities, particularly Molineux Memories, and know how much of a difference they make in the local community.”

To sponsor Geoff, go to https://wolvesfoundation.enthuse.com/pf/geoff-palmer