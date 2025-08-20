Maureen Drakeley was the first patient to be discharged on 'day zero' after her operation at the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford last month.

Her surgery was late morning and Mrs Drakeley was discharged later in the day after specialist physio input.

Last week Tadeusz Urbanieic was the second patient to be discharged on the same day after undergoing reverse shoulder replacement surgery.

The operation replaces the damaged joint surfaces.

It is called a ‘reverse’ shoulder replacement because the surgery reverses the normal ball and socket arrangement. A new ‘ball’ replaces the socket and a ‘socket’ replaces the ball at the top of the humerus.

Discharging patients who are fit enough on the same day or within a few days helps them to gain their independence sooner and reduces the risk of infections.

Both operations were performed by Abilash Thimmegowda, Consultant Shoulder and Elbow Surgeon.

Teams at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust have also successfully carried out some knee and hip replacement surgery at PRH, where patients have been able to go home on the same day as their procedures.

Mr Thimmegowda said: “I am pleased that the team and I have achieved our first patients leaving hospital on the same day as having reverse shoulder replacement surgery. I spoke with both patients on the evening of their operations and they were comfortable at home.”

Dr John Jones, Executive Medical Director at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said: “This is another outstanding achievement for our teams and the Trust. Thank you to the teams who make this happen and improve the experience for our orthopaedic patients.”

Nationally, there are improvements in joint surgery techniques and anaesthetics.

As a result of this, many hospitals are following an enhanced recovery programme which the trust is now able to match.

There is a 24-hour a day helpline available to all patients after discharge, so they can access additional support if needed.