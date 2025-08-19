The perfect combination - a walk followed by pizza and puddings at a village near Kington

The popular Huntington Village walk, pizza and pudding event will be held on Sunday, August 24.

Those who wish to walk should meet at Yew Tree Farm, Huntington for a prompt 2pm start.

For those who don’t wish to walk but would like to enjoy pizza, meet at Yew Tree Farm from 5.30pm.

Everyone is welcome to join in for the bit they fancy.

The cost is £10 per person and event goers can take their own drinks.

To book contact Pippa and Mike Lloyd at yewtreepottery@gmail.com or call 01544 370692.