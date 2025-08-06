Builth Wells Rotary present cheque to Friends of Builth Wells Library

The Friends of Builth Wells Library held a Fun Day on the Groe recently.

This provided an opportunity for the Builth Wells Rotary Club to help by offering use of their gazebo, during which time the Rotary was able to present them with a cheque for £337, which was raised at the recent quiz night in support of the ‘Friends’ endeavours.

The Friends of Builth Wells Library exist to promote the provision of a public library service in Builth Wells for the benefit of residents, visitors and businesses and to help in any way towards the general wellbeing of the people of the town, acting as a community hub for social, educational and leisure activities.