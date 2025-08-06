Christian Hanschel did not enter a plea to the charge which was alleged to have happened between January 1 2017 and September 25 2020 at Stage Craft Display Ltd, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 42 year old of Church House Orchard is accused of committing fraud while he occupied a position of senior financial administrator, in which he was expected to safeguard the financial interests of Francis Calver of Stage Craft Display Ltd.