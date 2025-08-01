Car flips onto its side in crash at roundabout in Baschurch
Emergency crews were called to a roundabout in Baschurch after a vehicle flipped onto its side.
By Luke Powell
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 9.33pm yesterday (July 31) reporting a collision at the Prescott Roundabout.
One fire crew was sent from Baschurch. Police teams also attended.
Reports from the fire service said one saloon vehicle had rolled onto its side.
Firefighters made the vehicle safe and the incident was under control by 9.54pm.