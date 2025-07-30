West Midlands HS2: Video shows HS2 life-size model carriage with more leg room and multiple charging options

New footage shows what a HS2 Class 895 train could look like, with a life-size model carriage created to illustrate the concept design.

HS2 say design features will help to make the train accessible and inclusive for all, with step free access at new HS2 stations, reprofiled grab handles, audio announcements and visual display screens in toilet cubicles. Customers travelling with mobility aids will have greater freedom to select their seat and wheelchair users can expect equal provisions as found at all other seating on the train.

HS2 train design features include:

A generous seat pitch – with more leg room than any other standard class UK train

Improved overhead and beneath the seat luggage storage, recognising that passengers prefer to have their possessions close by

Baby changing tables, clothing/bag hooks and a pull-down child seat in toilet cubicles, reflecting feedback from families travelling with small children

Saloon seats with a spacious dropdown tray table and a separate shelf to stand phones on when viewing video content

Multiple power and charging options including 3-pin plugs and USB-C

Redesigned horizontal bike storage, which maximises space and makes it quicker and easier for cyclists to board and alight

HS2 awarded the contracts to build Britain’s next generation of high-speed trains to the Hitachi-Alstom High Speed joint venture in 2021.

The trains will be designed and built at three key UK sites - Derby, County Durham and Crewe. It is estimated that this will spearhead the creation of around 2,500 jobs in the Midlands and the North - including new apprenticeships.

Visitors to Alstom’s The Greatest Gathering event in Derby (August 1 to August 3) can book an exclusive tour of the HS2 Class 895 model carriage

HS2 Class 895 model carriage.

James Dawson, HS2 Ltd’s senior rolling stock engineer, says “we can be confident that our interior designs will meet and exceed passengers’ needs”

James Dawson, HS2 Ltd’s senior rolling stock engineer, said: “We’ve dedicated time and energy into understanding what matters most to people when they travel by train, and by listening and acting on feedback we can be confident that our interior designs will meet and exceed passengers’ needs.

“These trains will run across Britain on high-speed and conventional lines for decades to come, so it’s important we get the fundamental design right, not just for today but also for the future.”

HS2 Class 895 model bathroom.

James Grundy, Project Director for Hitachi-Alstom High Speed, says “Engaging with a diverse range of future passengers has been crucial in shaping the features that will make a real difference to their experience”

James Grundy, Project Director for Hitachi-Alstom High Speed, said: “As we progress towards delivering the next generation of high-speed trains for HS2, the feedback from passengers has been invaluable. Their insights have helped us develop and refine the design concept, to ensure that our trains not only meet but exceed expectations for accessibility, comfort and convenience. Engaging with a diverse range of future passengers, including those who may not typically consider train travel, has been crucial in shaping the features that will make a real difference to their experience.

“Hitachi-Alstom High Speed is committed to putting passengers at the heart of every decision. Working with our stakeholders and closely with the public, we are confident that we’re creating a fleet of trains that will set a new standard for intercity travel in the UK. When HS2 is operational, this collaborative approach will underpin a transformative and stress-free journey for a wide range of people.”