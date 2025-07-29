The incident has led to closures on Brockton Way section of the A442, with homes in the area also either having no water of low pressure.

Severn Trent said that around 50 workers are dealing with the issue, with 15 water tankers are injecting additional water into the network.

The company has asked drivers to plan journeys to avoid delays.

Closures and parts of the route affected shown on the AA Traffic website. Picture: AA

A spokesman for Severn Trent said: “Teams are currently on site in Brockton Way, Woodside due to a large burst of a water pipe.

"We are really sorry to customers that are experiencing poor, or no water supply because of this and we are working hard to get this sorted and back on supply as a priority.

“Due to the location of the burst, traffic management will be in place on Brockton Way, and we are advising drivers to plan their journey and want to thank everyone for their patience.”