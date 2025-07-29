Bridgnorth's first canine carnival raises a barking mad £2,000 for charity

Bridgnorth put on the doggy day of fun on Sunday, July 20 at the town’s rugby club, with help from the town’s Severn Edge Vets who sponsored the event.

The vent saw scores of dogs and their owners stop by for some four-legged fun.

The canine carnival (pic Lions/David Cooper)

There were 10 Fun doggie competitions ranging from the most obedient to best looking pooch.

All proceeds from the event are set to go to charity.

The event also saw displays from Paws for Thought from Hereford and Ready 2 Run Agility who gave demonstrations of their professional agility teams.

In addition, Bridgnorth Dog Club hosted a Scurry Run, giving local pooches the chance to race against the clock!

A spokesperson for Bridgnorth Lions said the event raised £2,000 for good causes.

“Thank you to everyone for making our first event such a success. Special thanks to our supporters and sponsors.

“On the day we raised over £2,000 that will be used to support local good causes and our nominated Charity Pets As Therapy.

“Special thanks to Local photographer Dave Cooper who was on hand to capture the day.

“Special thanks to Bridgnorth Rugby Club for hosting the event, and accommodating our canine friends.

“We've already had some really positive feedback to help us plan for next year. You can send your comments directly to us on info@bridgnorthlions.org.uk”

Residents who attended the event said they hoped it would return for 2026.

Local residetn Sally Hebbard said: “Huge thanks and well done to Bridgnorth Lions for such a fun packed afternoon at Bridgnorth Rugby Club, the first ever Canine Carnival. So well organised and all for charity. Bring it back next year please.”

While Priscilla Tull added: “Had a brilliant time earlier at the canine carnival. Stayed a few hours. The canopies and hay seats were very useful indeed. Thoroughly enjoyed. Well done to the organisers, commentators and participants Hope it returns next year.”