Mother who delayed taking toddler to hospital after he suffered 'life-threatening' perforated bowel avoids prison

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that no explanation could be ascertained as to how the boy sustained the injury, but that his mother did not take him to hospital quickly despite him being “seriously unwell”.

The mother, from Shrewsbury, sent angry messages to her partner - the boy’s father, as well as messaging both of the child’s grandmothers about the boy without giving the full context of how poorly he was.

The court heard that the boy’s father had left for work at around 7.20am on July 3, 2020.

Not long after, she texted him that their son had “smashed his tablet”.

At around 8.54am she messaged him again to say she was going out to get him a new tablet, and at around 12.08pm she sent him another text, accusing him of ignoring her.