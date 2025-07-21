Shropshire's 'town of flowers' to be judged for prestigious floral competitions in next 10 days

Shrewsbury will welcome judges for the regional Heart of England in Bloom competition tomorrow (Tuesday, July 22) before the town competes in the Britain in Bloom UK Finals in the Small City & City category on Thursday, July 31.

The county town will go head-to-head with some of the top floral destinations in the country. All towns and cities in the Britain in Bloom UK Finals will be judged by the same two judges over a two-week period.

The Dingle in Shrewsbury is looking stunning ahead of judging for prestigious floral competitions. Picture: Shrewsbury Town Council

During their visit, judges will be given a tour of locations across the town that Shrewsbury Town Council said represent the impact of Shrewsbury’s horticultural and community projects. These include the Love2Stay Touring & Glamping Resort, Weeping Cross Nursery, The Dingle and the floral carpet bed at Shrewsbury Castle.

Horticulturalists Andy Jenks and Karl Jarvis have created a stunning floral carpet bed at Shrewsbury Castle which commemorates the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day. The display took a week to prepare and complete and features more than 10,000 plug plants.

Andy Jenks and Karl Jarvis have created a stunning floral carpet bed at Shrewsbury Castle that commemorates the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day. Picture: Shrewsbury Town Council

Meanwhile, at the heart of the town's Quarry Park, The Dingle, more than 30,000 plants have been carefully placed within the town's showpiece garden.

To ensure floral displays remain in top condition, the town council employs a dedicated team who are responsible for watering its features on a regular bases, including hanging baskets, planters, and floral installations across the town.

But, Shrewsbury Town Council said continued dry weather and the warmest and sunniest spring on record has presented a "challenge" to the dedicated teams who are vying to keep Shrewsbury looking beautiful.