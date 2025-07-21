More police officers joining community teams in West Mercia, force confirms

The force, which covers Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire, is adding 29 police constables - five of which will be dedicated Rural Crime Officers, two sergeants and 20 PCSOs.

A statement from West Mercia Police said that it comes on the back of 'record levels' for police officer numbers in 2023/24 - when 40 officers were added and ten dedicated town centre policing teams were launched.

Chief Constable Richard Cooper said: “These extra officers will be a welcome addition to our neighbourhood policing teams.

"They are being posted to roles where data and intelligence shows they are needed most.

The additions have been confirmed by West Mercia Police

"This includes rural crime officers, safer neighbourhood teams and our town centre teams, all of which will help increase our presence in local communities and ensure we are tackling crime for the people we serve.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “Neighbourhood policing is a key pillar in efforts to tackle crime and build relationships with local communities.

“I know this year-round work is valued by the public, and that’s why these extra officers, after a long line of investment into local policing, is another example of my continued focus on keeping communities safe.

“As your voice in policing, I will work with the Chief Constable to ensure you feel and see the benefits of this increase by continuing to focus on boosting the visibility and accessibility of officers by embedding them in the heart of your community.”

A statement from the force said it had been seeking to maintain officers in neighbourhood roles - and will soon be moving to a new model of policing areas.

It said: "Over recent months the force have also made deliberate efforts to protect neighbourhood officers from being pulled from their roles into emergency response, so they can remain embedded in their communities. We continue to strike a balanced approach, with a focus on the things that only the police can do, prioritising community safety and protecting the most vulnerable from crime.

"Every area we serve has named local officers, who can be found via our website, and you can keep up to date with the work we’re doing where you live via our social media channels and our dedicated email service – Neighbourhood Matters.

"From the end of September, we will also be working in a slightly different way – with two ‘Local Policing Areas’, rather than the current five.

"This doesn’t change your dedicated officers, safer neighbourhood teams or how we police your area but amends our organisational structure to make sure there is consistency across the force area and better response times by not having arbitrary boundaries within the area we serve.

"All of our work with communities is underpinned by our Local Community Charter, which is our commitment to making sure your voices are heard.

"It helps shape how we work with communities and partner agencies to focus on the issues that matter most for each area. You can read the charter here."