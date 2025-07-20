The 2025 Sankey Evening has been held at a Llandrindod Wells church

Annual Sankey Evenings were re-introduced at Providence Baptist Church in Howey in 2023 and this year’s evet was held recently.

A very pleasing number of people attended, and it was good to see the building almost full and the gallery in use once again.

A warm welcome was provided by Ann Mitson, and the service was led by Reverend William Powell from Llanidloes.

Ann Mitson provided the accompaniment, and Mike Evans supervised the parking arrangements.

The Church was beautifully decorated with floral arrangements provided by Hayley Simcock. The programme consisted of several favourite Sankey hymns and a poem provided by Colin Mills.

In addition, there were duets provided by Annis Jones and Sarah Butterfill, solos provided by Michael Gough, and duets provided by Ken Price and Angela Trow.

During some of their duets, Ken and Angela invited William Powell, his wife Helen and daughter Dorri to join them and they formed a delightful quintet.

Both Ken and Angela and Michael also invited the congregation to join in with some of their items.

There was a very special atmosphere throughout the service and the congregation was delighted with the quality of all the items.

A vote of thanks was delivered by Howard Nixon and the congregation then enjoyed excellent refreshments organized by Kim Morris and her team.