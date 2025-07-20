The cost of entry to the lovely interesting garden is £5, which includes your first cuppa and cake.

There will also be a raffle, a bric-a-brac stall and plants for sale to take home. All proceeds will go to Hope House.

Next month, the group will also be opening the Leisure Park and Crazy Golf every day during the week beginning Monday, August 4, when there will be cold drinks and snacks for sale, and activities for children of all ages!

Come and bring your picnic for a day filled with fun and activities. Entrance to the park on Princes Avenue is free, and use of all the equipment is also free, though a round of Crazy Golf costs £1.50 per person!

Lets hope that the sun shines and the weather is kind for both events!

For further information about Hope House Children’s Respite Hospice, or the local Friends Group and it’s activities, please contact Ilma Marpole on 01597 822604 or Cath Carroll on 01597 823252.