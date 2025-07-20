Firefighters extinguish blaze in Shrewsbury involving household goods at Frankwell Car Park

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call shortly before 11am (July 20) reporting a fire in the open at Frankwell Car Park.

Reports from the fire service said the fire involved a "small quantity" of household goods.

One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene. Firefighters used buckets of water and a knapsack sprayer to extinguish the fire.

The fire was under control by 11.26am.