Firefighters extinguish blaze in Shrewsbury involving household goods at Frankwell Car Park
Firefighters have extinguished a blaze involving household goods at a car park in Shrewsbury.
By Luke Powell
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call shortly before 11am (July 20) reporting a fire in the open at Frankwell Car Park.
Reports from the fire service said the fire involved a "small quantity" of household goods.
One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene. Firefighters used buckets of water and a knapsack sprayer to extinguish the fire.
The fire was under control by 11.26am.