Two Welsh Shearers team up to achieve a new British Shearing Record

Gethin Lewis shearing

Llyr Evans shearing

The team who helped in the record breaking shear

Gethin was also successful in setting a new British Individual Record.

Shearing started at 7 am at Gethin’s family farm in Cwmdauddwr, Rhayader, and after four shearing runs, the last ewe was shorn at 5pm, with a combined total of 1,364 ewes shorn in 8 hours.

The existing record was 1,075 ewes held by Martin Howlett and Jonny Roberts since 2019.

Both shearers were also up for the 8-Hour Solo British Record of 663 ewes held by Huw Jones from the previous week.

Llyr shore 668 and Gethin became the new record holder, shearing 696 ewes.

Gethin said: “I’m delighted that our attempt was successful. It's been a 12-month journey preparing for today, but all the hard work has been worth it.”

Llyr agreed and said: “All roads led to today, and I'm proud of what we have both achieved - it feels great to be a British Shearing Record Holder.”

Speaking about the hot weather, Llyr added: “The extreme heat made the challenge more difficult and at times during the day it was extremely difficult and we both needed to dig deep to get through to the end.”

Both Gethin and Llyr wanted to pay tribute to all those who had supported their attempt.

Speaking on behalf of both, Gethin said: “This record would not have been possible without the help and support of both our families. Thank you, it means so much to us both that we have achieved what we have here today.

“We’d also like to pay tribute to the support and commitment of so many people, too many to name individually.

“From the farmers supplying the sheep, pen men that were here with us all day, the wool wrappers, and all our family and friends – a huge thank you.”

Gareth Jones, Head of Member Engagement at British Wool, said: "On behalf of British Wool, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Gethin and Llyr on their incredible achievement.

“Setting a Shearing Record requires not only personal dedication and skill but also the collective effort of a strong support team. We commend everyone involved in making this success possible."

British Wool recognises the importance of promoting excellence in the shearing industry and celebrates milestones that reflect the hard work and passion of those within the farming and wool community.

The Welsh Air Ambulance and Brain Tumour Research were the nominated charities, with fundraising taking place during the day.

More information is available at

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gethllyrbritishrecordattempt