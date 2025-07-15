Shrewsbury police in CCTV appeal after thefts from stores including Matalan and Superdrug

Shrewsbury police have shared CCTV appeals on social media as officers look for people to help them with their investigations into shop thefts.

Thieves have targeted a number of stores, including Matalan, Boots and Superdrug.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are appealing to identify the people pictured as they believe they could help with their enquiries into shop thefts."

The first image, was taken from CCTV at Matalan in Shrewsbury on Saturday, March 8 at around 5.45pm.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The second image was also taken from CCTV at Matalan in Shrewsbury on Tuesday, February 25 at around 6.10pm.

Photo: West Mercia Police

Image three was taken from CCTV at Boots in Meole Brace on Monday, June 9 at 1.30pm.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The final image, image four, was taken from CCTV at Superdrug in Meole Brace on Monday, March 3 at around 2.40pm.

Photo: West Mercia Police

A spokesman for West Mercia Police added: "If you have any information that would help identify the people pictured, please e-mail RetailCrimeShropshire@westmercia.police.uk.

"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

"It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555111."