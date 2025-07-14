Shropshire Star
Close

Firefighters rescue two people stuck in lift at Shrewsbury railway station

Firefighters were called to rescue two people stuck in a lift at a busy town centre railway station at rush hour this morning.

By Nick Humphreys
Published
Last updated

Crews were sent to help at Shrewsbury railway station after the pair got locked in.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesman said: “At 7.17am on Monday (July 14) SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as ‘lift rescue, persons locked in’ in Shrewsbury.

“Fire crews rescued two occupants who were stuck in a lift. Crews used a lift key to rescue the occupants.”

Shrewsbury Railway Station
Shrewsbury Railway Station

One fire engine was sent to the scene.

Similar stories

Most popular