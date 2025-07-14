Firefighters rescue two people stuck in lift at Shrewsbury railway station

Crews were sent to help at Shrewsbury railway station after the pair got locked in.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesman said: “At 7.17am on Monday (July 14) SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as ‘lift rescue, persons locked in’ in Shrewsbury.

“Fire crews rescued two occupants who were stuck in a lift. Crews used a lift key to rescue the occupants.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene.