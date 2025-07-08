Local artists who exhibit nationally and internationally currently have their work on show in Llanwrtyd Wells.

The galleries at the Llanwtyd Heritage and Arts Centre are displaying an abundance of artistic talent throughout July showcasing art, sculptures, stained glass, ceramics and wood turning.

The Irfon Valley group of artists encompasses artists and artisans working in the broader area of the valleys between the Cambrian Mountains and the Epynt, from the Sugar Loaf to Beulah, Garth and Cilmeri.

They are regular exhibitors at the centre but many of the artists exhibit both nationally and internationally. The members of the group work in a variety of mediums producing stunning and unusual pieces.

Simon Lilly works with silver, creating sculptural pieces and his digital art portrays the atmospheres of the Welsh landscape, whilst Sue Hazel, whose potential buyer and admirer includes King Charles, uses stained glass to a beautiful and amazing effect.

Paintings in oil are displayed by Dave Wettner and Katie Fiszman who use different techniques to produce eye catching images in both traditional and modern styles and Jon Hather works in watercolours resulting in soft, pastel landscapes of the Welsh Countryside. Ceramicist Wendy Chamberlain is again displaying lovely pieces both practical and decorative whilst Paul Rickard is exhibiting his work which includes original relief, intaglio and lithographic prints

Photographer and watercolour artist Paul Hazel, captures wildlife, in particular birds, using both mediums to great effect

The Ifron Valley group are joined by Andrew and David Leeton and Yvette Lavis.

Andrew and David have had many successful exhibitions at the Centre and once again this exhibition showcases their talent in wood turning resulting in a wide range of wonderful pieces.

Yvette works in watercolours being inspired by the flowers and plants found in the Welsh countryside.

A spokesperson said: “This exhibition demonstrates the level of artistic talent that can be found in Mid Wales and we hope that you will visit the Centre to view the exhibitions.”

The centre is open Thursday to Sunday 10am to 4pm. Entrance is free and accessible to everyone.



