Black Sabbath: 'It's so good to be on this stage, you have no idea' Ozzy's emotional farewell to fans

Watch as confetti and fireworks go off, and Ozzy Osbourne makes a speech to an audience of £40,000 fans during his farewell show (Video by Oscar Wendt/The Goat Tavern).

'It's so good to be on this stage'

In the video above, Ozzy addresses the sell-out crowd, saying: "It's so good to be on this stage, you have no idea".

Fireworks at Villa Park for Black Sabbath final show

After a raucous cheer, he asks: "Are you having a good day today?"

Villa fan Geezer Butler's blue and claret bass

With a crowd of rock stars stood side-of-stage, Ozzy sings his heart out through 'Mr Crowley', as he sits in a black throne for his farewell concert.

Geezer Butler can also be seen in the clip playing an Aston Villa bass, in Villa’s claret and blue colours - a nod to their home team.

Dubbed Back To The Beginning, the day was a celebration of the 'Prince Of Darkness' and his incredible legacy, with Black Sabbath cited as the band who invented heavy metal.

The showstopping finale came after live sets from bands including Metallica, Slayer, and Pantera, had warmed up the crowd - including many Sabbath and Ozzy covers throughout the day from acts who were all influenced by the Birmingham icons.

Heavy metal and rock musicians line up at side-of-stage to watch the show

Sabbath farewell gig raised money for charities

Announced earlier this year, Back To The Beginning at Villa Park stadium was billed as the "final bow" for the man revered as a founder of heavy metal after several years of health problems, including Parkinson's disease.

Throughout the day, giant Ozzy and Black Sabbath beach balls, in the Aston Villa claret and blue, were bounced around the crowd.

Ozzy Osbourne performs from his black throne at Sabbath's final gig

The farewell concert was planned so that Ozzy Osbourne could retire from his performing career on a high - after he had previously been forced to cancel shows he had planned in 2023.

All profits from the event are to be shared between Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorn Children’s Hospice, although the total amount raised has not yet been confirmed.