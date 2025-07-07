1,000 more tickets for Flying Scotsman at Severn Valley Railway to be released after first batch sold out in three minutes

The 60103 Flying Scotsman is set to haul the first service on Friday, July 25, when the SVR reopens its full line following repairs after a landslip at Mor Brook bridge, between Hampton Loade and Bridgnorth stations in January.

While 12 miles of the line remain open, the heritage railway has been unable to operate services from Bridgnorth ever since.

When tickets for the iconic locomotive sold out in just three minutes last month, the team at Severn Valley Railway said they would be looking into options to add extra tickets.

Now it's been confirmed that they have managed to secure the Flying Scotsman for an additional day on Monday, July 28.

60103 'Flying Scotsman' on the SVR's Oldbury viaduct in 2016. Photo: Alan Corfield

SVR managing director, Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster said: "We are incredibly grateful to the National Railway Museum and Northern Steam Operations Limited for agreeing to this extension to 60103’s stay with us.

"Clearly, SVR supporters are hugely keen to travel behind this world-famous loco, and we want as many people as possible to be able to do that at the Severn Valley Railway.

"It’s true that ‘Flying Scotsman’ doesn’t often run on heritage lines, and we are especially pleased that it will be with us, in our 60th anniversary year, to haul this season’s first full-line service on Friday, July 25, staying with us for an additional three more days.

"We’ll be reuniting the whole 16 miles of our line, following the repairs to the landslip at Mor Brook bridge.

"On July 26 and 27, ‘Flying Scotsman’ will be part of our Swinging Sixties event, with three additional steam-hauled services on offer including a double-header, plus a further heritage diesel-hauled service.

"Everyone attending will get plenty of opportunity to see ‘Flying Scotsman’ even if they haven’t been able to secure tickets to travel behind it."

An additional 1,000 tickets will be made available for the Flying Scotsman on the SVR website at 10am on Tuesday, July 8.

These include standard tickets, as well as first class seats and the opportunity to travel in an elegant observation saloon.

The loco will haul three return trips from Kidderminster to Bridgnorth on the extra day, and there will be no other services running.