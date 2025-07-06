Meet the tiny rare bush dog pups born at Peak Wildlife Park

Meet the new arrivals at Peak Wildlife Park - three healthy bush dog pups .

Watch as they get their first vet check and start to explore their new world with their tiny paws!

Three healthy bush dog pups have been born at Peak Wildlife Park

The adorable video was originally shared on the zoo's Facebook page. A spokesperson said: "As a near threatened species, every birth is a big win for conservation".

The bush dog is a small, rare canid native to Central and South America. It has a distinctive appearance with a short, squat body, short legs, and a bushy tail. The bush dog’s fur is dense and ranges in colour from dark brown to reddish-brown, with lighter fur on its underside.

Tiny bush dog pup gets first vet check

They have webbed feet, which make them excellent swimmers.

The bush dog faces several threats in the wild. Deforestation and land conversion for agriculture are major threats, leading to a reduction in their natural habitat.