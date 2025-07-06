'I've returned to Telford College where I studied media more than a decade ago - I've worked with showbiz stars but I'm still learning some valuable lessons in the classroom'

A former Telford College creative student has returned to the classroom - to help pass on his skills and experience to the next generation.



Andrew Galloway-Rose’s college journey began in 2012 when he enrolled on a graphic design course at the Wellington campus, before switching to study media and discovering his real passion.

The 29-year-old is now back at the college’s creative department once again – but this time working part time as a media facilitator, helping to train students who are looking to follow in his footsteps.

“It is such a fulfilling role,” says the former Charlton School student, who has lived most of his life in Telford.

“It’s a really hands-on role which gives me chance to pitch in some ideas and help to support and guide students, using my experience to point them in the right direction.”

Andy now has many creative strings to his bow. He has been running his own business, AGR Productions, for nearly 10 years, and also has a long-time collaborative partnership with Wellington-based businessman Dan Hutchinson on video and photography ventures including Lost World Media, and Moonrise Wedding Films.

“I’ve got involved in a very wide range of projects over the years, which is exactly what I love,” Andy says. “I’ve never really wanted to specialise in one genre, so I’ve done music videos, documentaries, corporate work and weddings.

“It’s ranged from promotional content for local businesses, to working with the High Sheriff of Shropshire, and photographing music stars like Paul Young, Heather Small and Toyah Willcox.”

One of Andy’s favourite jobs has been a documentary called Run 2 Remember, which premiered at Wellington Orbit cinema in 2021.

Run 2 Remember premiered at Wellington Orbit cinema in 2021.

It follows a son’s purpose-fuelled second attempt of running the Jurassic Coast 100km in under 24 hours, in aid of Alzheimer's Research UK. The story sheds light on the true nature of Alzheimer’s and the importance of making memories.

“This was the biggest project I’d done. It was a solid six months in the making; I filmed and edited it myself and it was a real rollercoaster of emotions. It raised a lot of money for Alzheimer’s UK.”

Andy has also produced a large number of videos for Don't Flop Entertainment, the UK’s number one YouTube channel specialising in live battle rap events.

“I’m really enjoying my time back here at Telford College, and would very much like to get into teaching full-time at some stage, with my own classes. I’m very keen to help other people, and support the new generation of creatives.”

And Andy is still learning himself. This summer he passed an 18-week accounting and digital course at Telford College as part of his quest to continuously learn new skills.

He has also started doing some work at Hartfield recording studio in Dawley, a creative hub for a growing musical community in Shropshire which broadcasts monthly 'Hartfield Sessions' video podcasts of original live music.

Andy said: “I can’t recommend creative careers enough. The job is so rewarding because it allows you to bring more of yourself into their work - more imagination, more emotion, and more of your own voice.”