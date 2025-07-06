Five tickets issued to speeding drivers in Telford following sting on speeders

The operation on Saturday saw members of West Mercia Police's Telford response team B, as well as local SNT officers, took place on the A5223, Whitchurch Drive, Apley.

PCSO Jordan Newborough who was on the operation said they issued five tickets to speeders.

He said: "Five tickets were issued for excess speed and others were given words of advice. All drivers who were pulled over were breath tested and no one was found to be driving while over the legal limit.

"Speed is a massive issue in our community and we will be out there to stop and issue tickets to those being found not driving in accordance with the speed limits."