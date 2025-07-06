Disposable barbecue blamed for woodland blaze near Shrewsbury that fire crews had to battle for six hours

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call at around 10.15pm reporting the open fire in Hopton Hill, Nescliffe, north of Shrewsbury.

The fire service said they sent four fire crews including the Incident Support Unit from Baschurch, Minsterley, Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Telford. Operations and Safety officers were in attendance.

A spokesperson said the fire ad affected 20 square metres of woodland and undergrowth.

"Two main jets and one fogging lance plus thermal imaging camera have been in use," the spokesperson said, add in that the incident was "believed to be caused by disposable BBQ".

Fire crews remained on the scene until 4.40am on Sunday, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, another open fire was reported to fire crews on Saturday when a small fire broke out in Danesford near Bridgnorth.

That incident, reported at 9.30pm saw fire crews use knapsacks and beaters to douse the undergrowth and extinguish the fire. The fire was out within 30 minutes, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.