County lines criminal ordered to pay back just £1 after authorities mistakenly gave him back his drug dealing car
A county lines drug dealer jailed earlier this year for four years for bringing class A drugs into Telford from Birmingham has been ordered to pay back £1, despite the police seizing his car.
Amari Miller, of Merlin Road in Hall Green, Birmingham, was jailed in March for two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
The 24-year-old was arrested on January 9 when police spotted a black Vauxhall Astra travelling along the M54.
Officers believed the vehicle was being used to transport class A drugs – cocaine and heroin – from Birmingham into Telford as part of the ‘Mitch’ county line.
After a pursuit, the vehicle, an Vauxhall Astra, was later stopped on the A464 near to Stafford Park, and Miller was arrested.