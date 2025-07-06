Shropshire Star
County lines criminal ordered to pay back just £1 after authorities mistakenly gave him back his drug dealing car

A county lines drug dealer jailed earlier this year for four years for bringing class A drugs into Telford from Birmingham has been ordered to pay back £1, despite the police seizing his car.

By Richard Williams
Amari Miller, of Merlin Road in Hall Green, Birmingham, was jailed in March for two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The 24-year-old was arrested on January 9 when police spotted a black Vauxhall Astra travelling along the M54.

Officers believed the vehicle was being used to transport class A drugs – cocaine and heroin – from Birmingham into Telford as part of the ‘Mitch’ county line.

After a pursuit, the vehicle, an Vauxhall Astra, was later stopped on the A464 near to Stafford Park, and Miller was arrested.

