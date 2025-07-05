17 iconic pictures of Black Sabbath fans at Villa Park as Ozzy Osbourne and the band get ready for their last gig with Metallica, Anthrax and more heavy metal stars

They have been arriving early on Saturday to join the queues for the best spaces at Villa Park for the eagerly anticipated gig which is also being billed as frontman Ozzy Osbourne's final show.

Along with homegrown band Black Sabbath the running order is featuring the big guns Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Tool Lamb Of God, Anthrax and Mastodon along with super group combinations which the die-hard heavy metal fans say they can't wait to see playing together.

John Lane, from Kidderminster, with Neil Crumpton and Sean Crumpton from Church Stretton

Among them is John Lane, aged 42, a health and safety officer from Kidderminster, says: "I am a Villa fan so I decided to get the name "Ozzy" printed on the back of my shirt because I'm a big Sabbath fan as well.

"It's phenomenal to see the crowds. There's people here from all over the world. I could see from the Facebook groups that fans were travelling from far and wide which is great. I came on the train from Stourbridge, but I've got no idea how I'm getting home tonight."

Myke Black and Karen Brock from Grimsby.

Neil Crumpton, a teacher trainer from Church Stretton, Shropshire, says: "My family got the tickets as a present for my 50th birthday on Monday. I couldn't have asked for a better gift."

Sarah Picos, a chemist, aged 30, flew in from Las Vegas for the show, said: "I'm a big Sabbath fan. I had to get here today for Ozzy. He is the one that turned me on to metal. When I heard it for the first time, I thought it was amazing. I flew to Heathrow then got the bus here.

"It's wonderful to be here with like-minded people. I'm looking forward to hearing them perform War Pigs due to what's happening in the world at the moment."

Dave Lees, 42, a guitar teacher from Stoke-on-Trent, says: "It's like Christmas Day and my birthday all rolled into one."

Vicky Holway and Darren Holdway, Dave Lees and Leanne Lees, from Stoke

Merch stall.

Staffordshire lads: Rubens and Steve Derry.

Family affair: Amber 13, Cirsty, Chris and Skyler Richardson 15, from Bury St Edmunds.

Lucy Walker and Michael Cochrane from Kirriemuir.

Simon and Rachel Hall from Coventry.

All profits from the Back to the Beginning concert are being donated equally to the following charities Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorn Children’s Hospice, a Children’s Hospice supported by Aston Villa.

This event is SOLD OUT.