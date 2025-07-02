'Gardening is good for the soul!' Telford Town Park group's new vice chair leads search for younger volunteers

Jason Henley recently took on his new role at the Friends of Telford Town Park (FOTTP) and said it is important for the group to attract people from a wider ethnic background "that celebrates our community diversity within Telford".

He added that it is important to get away from the idea that volunteering is only carried out by retired people or where there is a reward to be gained - such as the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

The 50-year-old former investment banker moved to Telford from London in November and lives in Muxton with his wife Kerry and sons George and Teddy.

He has also worked in the community sector, first volunteering at the age of 21, and spent 25 years as a professional operations director travelling all over the world. His last job was with the London Lions basketball team.

He said: “Like a lot of people I got into gardening during [Covid] lockdown, which helped me through the pandemic. Then, after moving to Telford, I saw a sign about FOTTP, went along the following week and now I’m delighted to be the group’s vice chair.

“My earliest involvement with the group was when I first worked with Andy on Andy’s Bank - he has Asperger's syndrome and has an area which has been named after him which he has management over. His confidence in a safe space of horticulture has allowed him to widen his world both geographically and socially and, because of the FOTTP, he now goes to Men in Sheds, which he would not have done previously.

“It was very much the people that kept me going back to the park. People there made me feel very welcome and I will always be grateful to them and continue to support them as they helped me integrate into a new community when I didn’t know anyone, they built rapport and helped me broaden my horizons.

“Volunteers are taken for granted, so many huge companies rely on them but it’s basically corporate - places like the National Trust. It’s great to give back but I like to ask 'what are you giving back to?' With FOTTP it’s a free-to-use community garden for people to come in and interact with the space.

“There is certainly a stereotype that volunteering is for older people. Ade Namara is our youngest volunteer at 49 - so we have to change the stigma of volunteering as something you do when you retire or that it needs to be rewarded, like the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

“It needs to be championed and I am here to champion the idea that it is good to give your time. I believe academic institutions could partner with community organisations like FOTTP to help horticulture students put their skills to good use while also breaking the stigma. It would be a viable option for young people when they are transitioning from education into the world of work and different environments.”

Mr Henley said FOTTP was diversifying with some volunteers now on board from the Chinese community.

They have moved to the area from Hong Kong and are keen to familiarise themselves with the area and the language, and Mr Henley said they are already proving to be a huge asset to the group.

“Gardening is good for the soul,” he said. “There is something about having your hands in the soil and the connection you get with nature. The joy of growing, seeing the process and nurturing the land gives you so much - don’t get me wrong, it can be frustrating and slow at times - but once you get around the process it gives you an amazing sense of achievement.

“It is also hugely beneficial for mental health, addressing social isolation, providing satisfaction and transporting you from the day-to-day grind. I tell a lot of people they’d be surprised if they gave it a go - you see people who come in and are like ‘wow’, the impact it has on people is huge. Horticulture transcends religion, occupation, nationality, anything we pigeon hole ourselves into - the common thing is the plant.”

Mr Henley will shortly become a site officer at a primary school near Telford Town Park and said he believes that having FOTTP on his CV helped get the job. As vice chair he is also looking to engage with other community groups and foster parents in a relaxed setting where subjects like abuse over horticulture can be addressed.

He added: “In addition, I think we can help ex-service men and women with PTSD, families, and provide something lads and dads can do when parents are separated. There are many possibilities for involvement as we move forward as a group, like working with Mind, and I also want us to introduce Saturday volunteering sessions for those people who work during the week and can’t make our weekly Wednesday get-togethers.”