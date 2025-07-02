'An overdevelopment of a beautiful and iconic location': Expansion plan for Shrewsbury holiday park under fire

In June, Spring Lea Fishery and Holiday Park at Lea Cross, southwest of Shrewsbury, revealed plans to add 40 more static caravans to the site.

The park has been operating as a caravan site for more than two decades, with the owners given permission to expand back in 2021.

Those plans - which have since been realised - added 39 static caravans to the 20 touring caravan plots, along with 18 camping 'pods', six lodges and an amenity block.

The application stated that the further expansion would "lead to significant benefits to the local economy", creating employment opportunities and bringing more visitors to Shropshire.

Spring Lea Fishery and Holiday Park following 2021 permission. Photo: Berrys/Shropshire Council

But the plans have come under fire from Pontesbury Parish Council, which said it "strongly opposes" the plans.

A spokesperson for the parish council said: "It is over-development of a beautiful, iconic and sensitive location, and is contrary to Pontesbury Neighbourhood Plan Policy which seeks to maintain and enhance the landscape character of the parish.

"The proposed design will urbanise a very rural location of the parish. What is proposed is vastly over-development of the site."

Two residents have also objected to the plans, raising concerns over the scale and the potential impact the expansion would have on traffic.

The application is available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number 25/02112/FUL.