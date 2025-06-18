Firefighters rescue dog stranded on Shropshire embankment
A dog had a lucky escape when firefighters were called to rescue her from an embankment.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said its Shrewsbury firefighters have been called to aid 15-year-old German Pointer Rosie.
They were successfully able to winch her to safety after she became trapped at the bottom of the embankment.
Posting about the operation on social media the fire service said: "15 Year old, German Pointer Rosie was rescued by crews from Shrewsbury after she fell down an embankment.
"Firefighters used a Line Rescue to get Rosie back to safety."