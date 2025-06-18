Firefighters rescue dog stranded on Shropshire embankment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said its Shrewsbury firefighters have been called to aid 15-year-old German Pointer Rosie.

Rosie is winched to safety by a firefighter. Picture: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

They were successfully able to winch her to safety after she became trapped at the bottom of the embankment.

Rosie is rescued from the embankment by a firefighter. Picture: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Posting about the operation on social media the fire service said: "15 Year old, German Pointer Rosie was rescued by crews from Shrewsbury after she fell down an embankment.

"Firefighters used a Line Rescue to get Rosie back to safety."