Telford Poundland milkshake thief who had knife in his 'manbag' avoids prison after being caught by undercover cop
A shoplifter who stole a milkshake from Poundland and had a kitchen knife in his “manbag” has avoided prison.
Leroy Sanders, aged 53, was caught stealing the drink by an undercover police officer at the discount chain’s store in the Telford Centre shopping mall.
Telford Magistrates Court that Sanders was watched going into the shop by the plain clothes officer at around 1.20pm on October 15.
He saw Sanders take an item from the fridge, conceal it and leave without paying.