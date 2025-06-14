On-farm event sees farmers call for Rural Crime Inspector in Dyfed-Powys

Dyfed-Powys Police & Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn was asked by NFU Cymru Rural Crime Lead Garry Williams, during an event as his farm in Gwynfe, Llangadog recently.

The meeting saw Dafydd Llywelyn joined by existing members of the Dyfed-Powys Rural Crime Team to discuss a wide range issues including quad bike and machinery thefts, livestock thefts, dog attacks on livestock and fly-tipping.

Members present emphasised that these incidents are impacting farmers practically, financially and, in some cases, affecting their mental wellbeing.

The meeting heard of incidents involving threats of violence and fears were raised as to the safety of farmers and their families, a heightened issue as the farm is often not just a workplace but a home, too.

Given the breadth and severity of issues, NFU Cymru Rural Crime Lead Garry Williams made a clear ask that Dyfed-Powys Police should install a Rural Crime Inspector.

The primary aim of this role would be to co-ordinate the Rural Crime Officers in their communities and work towards a more focussed approach to how the force tackles these problems. The union has also asked to meet with the new Chief Constable for Dyfed-Powys Police when this vacancy is permanently filled in the autumn.

Dyfed-Powys Police & Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn told farmers that whilst the creation of this new role was not within his remit, he would raise the subject as part of a strategic overview of the Dyfed-Powys Police Rural Crime Team in conversations with the Interim Chief Constable and the All-Wales Rural and Wildlife Co-ordinator Rob Taylor. Earlier in the meeting, Mr Llywelyn had given attendees an overview of the challenges facing the force in policing one of the largest rural areas in the UK, as well as the range of crimes they handle. He stressed that rural crime remained a priority for the force and that procedural changes were taking place to ensure that reports of rural crime were being handled more quickly and efficiently.

PC Ashleigh Jones of the Dyfed-Powys Rural Crime Team explained the efforts made by the force to prevent crime, encouraging farmers to think about the tactics employed by criminals and actively look to make taking items as difficult as possible. PC Jones also stressed the importance of farmers reporting all incidents of rural crime.

PCSO Billy Dunne discussed his role in engaging with farmers in Dyfed-Powys and the proactive work he does to help farmers stay one step ahead of would-be thieves. This included a demonstration of using SelectaDNA marking on machinery and tools, both as a theft prevention mechanism but also an effective method of recovering stolen property. He urged farmers to fit trackers onto sought-after items, such as quad bikes.

NFU Cymru Carmarthenshire County Chairman Hefin Jones said: “This was a timely meeting given the spotlight that has been shone on areas of rural crime in West Wales in recent weeks. We are grateful to the Police & Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn and members on the local rural crime team for attending today for a candid discussion about the challenges in tackling rural crime, prevention tactics we can all employ on farm, as well as the opportunities to improve communication and work together.”

NFU Cymru’s Garry Williams said: “We have made a very clear ask of Dyfed-Powys Police to implement a Rural Crime Inspector with a primary focus on criminal activities affecting farmers and rural businesses, particularly organised crime. The Inspector would also have responsibility for managing the wider DPP Rural Crime team and help ensure a co-ordinated approach across the area. As farmers, we believe there to be a huge advantage in the person filling this role already being embedded in our rural community and having a good working knowledge of the problems our members are encountering.

“NFU Cymru will be formalising these asks to Dyfed-Powys Police in the coming days. We look forward to meeting with the Interim Chief Constable and the new incumbent, when they are appointed, to discuss this matter more thoroughly.”

The rural crime event at Blaencennen Farm was one of a number of local stakeholder days being hosted by NFU Cymru as part of the union’s fourth annual Welsh Farming Week.