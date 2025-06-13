Bridgnorth residents told not to park on town's road as resurfacing set to take place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Old Mill Lane is to be resurfaced from Monday June 30 to Friday 4 July as part of Shropshire Council’s resurfacing programme.

During the work the will be closed from 7am to 5pm each day.

For more information visit the One Network roadworks website and search for reference 4300471.

Access/egress for any properties within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so.

All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and on https://one.network/

During the work, access to the works area will be restricted to local residents who live and reside within the road closure, pedestrians, dismounted cyclists and equestrians and of course emergency vehicles.

People are asked not to park on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress.