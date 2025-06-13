Nine 'affordable' bungalows to be built on site of now-demolished Telford apartment block

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A planning application to build nine new 'affordable' bungalows on a vacant plot of land in Dothill, near Wellington, was submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council earlier this year.

In the plans, Wrekin Housing Group proposed nine bungalows be built on the site of the former nine-storey apartment building Haughmond Court, which was demolished in 2015.

The now-flattened building was of the same design as Apley Court, which still stands to the north of the plot and today provides sheltered accommodation for older people operated by Wrekin Housing Group.

Haughmond Court (right) was demolished in 2015. Photo: Google

Redevelopment of both the Haughmond Court and Apley Court sites had previously been considered with the housing provider proposing to create an 81-flat extra care facility in 2020.

Planning permission was granted for that facility, but the group have since stated that "changing demand" meant the plans had "not been realised".

The latest plans for the site, which have now been approved, will see nine bungalows built on the site and be offered for "affordable rent".

Plans stated the development would be made up of four one-bedroom and five two-bedroom properties, built in a similar design to a recent development of bungalows adjacent to the site.

The site now stands vacant. Photo: Google

Approving the plans, a spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin's planning team said the area was "characterised by residential development" and the new homes would "contribute to housing supply in the urban area of the borough".

As part of the development, Wrekin Housing Group will be required to install two nearby "tactile pedestrian crossings" and undertake a range of measures to boost and protect biodiversity.

Full plans and conditions are available to view on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal using reference number TWC/2025/0004.