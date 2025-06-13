Bridgnorth Pride to return this weekend – here is everything you need to know

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The event was first held last year and saw some 300 people, many brightly dressed, march along Castle Terrace in the town.

Organiser Huw Rees, a town councillor, said this year's event will follow a similar route.

He said: “Last year, over 300 of you joined us in a joyful celebration of equality - and we're back again this year to do the same!

“Pride is a chance to celebrate the progress we've made towards equality in the UK, while also recognising the struggles and sacrifices of those who came before us.

“Living in rural areas like Shropshire can be especially isolating for LGBTQ+ people. Pride is about creating a space where our local LGBTQ+ community can come together, feel supported, and know they're not alone.

Bridgnorth folk turned out in their droves for the town's first Pride march

“It’s also a chance for friends, family, and local businesses to stand alongside us to show that Shropshire can be a inclusive place for everyone.

“You don’t have to be LGBTQ+ to attend - everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy the day.

“We're keeping an eye on the weather forecast, but we'll be going ahead come rain or shine. After all, there's no rainbow without a little rain!”

When does it take place?

Bridgnorth Pride 2025 takes place on Saturday (June 14).

Are there any road closures to be aware of?

No, the Pride route goes around the top of the Cliff Railway on pedestrian paths.

What time does it start?

The parade begins at noon.

Where does it start?

The parade will start at Castle Terrace by the Cliff Railway top station.

What is the route?

The parade will follow Castle Walk and conclude in the Castle Grounds.