Road closures planned for this weekend's Newport carnival - here's where and when

The closures are in place to allow the festivities to take place safely, and take in a number of roads around the town.

Some roads will be closed throughout the majority of the day - Saturday, June 14, with others shut for the procession from 11am to 2pm.

Newport Carnival 2023

An update from the carnival committee said that there will be diversion routes in place, signposted for drivers.

A spokesman for the event said: "Newport Carnival Committee are organising the event which will temporarily prohibit traffic travelling along High Street, Upper Bar, Lower Bar, St Mary’s Street, New Street & Stafford Street, Newport, from 6am until 8pm on Saturday, June 14.

"Salters Lane, Wellington Road, Audley Avenue, Avenue Road South, Granville Avenue, Avenue Road & Audley Road, Newport will be closed between the hours of 11am and 2pm for the procession only.

"The diversion route for vehicular traffic travelling in all directions will be signed on site."