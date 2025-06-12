A Telford town prepares for its blooming return to competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wellington is set to burst into colour once again as the Wellington in Bloom competition returns for 2025.

Organisers said the event celebrates the creativity and community spirit of local residents who help make the town a bright and beautiful place to live.

"Everyone is encouraged to take part – whether you're an experienced gardener or just enjoy pottering with plants," said a spokesperson.

.Wellington in Bloom Competition 2023 with former Mayor of Wellington, Cllr Paul Davis

She said this year’s categories are Hanging Baskets, Eco Gardens & Vegetable Patches, and Front Gardens.

"Every effort is appreciated, and you don’t need a large garden to enter.

"All entries must be visible from the front of the property, as judging will take place from the street."

She added that entries close on Friday, and judging will take place on Tuesday July 1 with Wellington Mayor Reg Snell.

To enter, email lovewellington2020@gmail.com with your name, address, and chosen category by Friday June 13