No Llandrindod Wells representation at national street market conference

Councillors Chris Owen and Rob Thomas are the town council’s representatives on the issue and have previously attended a National Association of British Markets Authorities event.

The town council is looking at an idea of possibly closing off Middleton Street one Saturday a month for a street market for street traders, maybe for six to eight monthly events.

Ms Johnston previously said; “The reason why the Town Council is considering having a street market on a Saturday is because that is the quietest trading day on Middleton Street, with the least footfall, and it is also a quiet time for traffic and parking levels. It is also perceived that there would also be more tourists in the area on a Saturday.”

The councillors were recently invited to attend NABMA’s annual general meeting and conference which is being held at the Crowne Plaza at Stratford upon Avon in September.

The conference them is Connecting Markets and Communities and it embraces NABMA’s Markets First Campaign and their 2024 national survey.

It will also reflect on policy, research and case studied around the markets industry and look at markets and their connection with Westminster and High Street leaders and how they give added value through investment, regeneration and drive change.

They could attend the full conference, annual general meeting and a gala dinner at a cost of £420, only the conference on Monday or Tuesday at £180 or £120 or the gala dinner at £90.

Councillor Rob Thomas said he was interested in the conference but it would clash with his teaching in September, while Councillor Chris Owen (Blue) said he felt they already have lots of information to work on.