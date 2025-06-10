Three planning applications in Llandrindod Wells have been supported by the town council

The first proposal considered was a change of use application wanting to turn a workshop into additional living space in conjunction with a flat above at Ridgeview, Wellington Road.

At a recent meeting, Councillor Chris Owen (Blue) said members had already gone through the application before and they did not have any problems with it before so he didn’t think there would be any issues now.

Town clerk Ms Jane Johnston said; “There is only one small change to the previous application but it would not make a difference.”

The council agreed unanimously to support the plan.

Councillors also considered plans to vary a condition on a previous planning application due to a time restriction.

The latest proposal relates to an application to change the use of a public house to three dwellings at the Ridgebourne Inn on Wellington Road, which was received in August 2024 by Powys County Council

Town clerk Ms Johnston explained that there is usually a time restriction of five years on an application and once that time limit is up, the county council may be asked to reconsider the application.

She said in this case the applicant Mr Mohammed Somir is asking for the time restriction to be removed as they are moving on with the project now.

Councillor Steve Sims said it looks as though the brick wall has finally been agreed and there is a fence up and it looks as though the site is finally moving to completion.

Members agreed to support the application and not to offer any objections.

Finally, the council considered a plan to erect an extension at Blaen Hernin, Dyffryn Road .

Councillor Sian Meredudd said: “I don’t see that we need to object to this, it is not really going to make any difference to the line of the buildings.”

Councillor Chris Owen added: “My only concern would be for the neighbours next door because of a few windows but I would imagine they would be a consultee and could complain if they wanted to.”

Members agreed to support the plans.

Powys County Council will make a final decision on all three applications