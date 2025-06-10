Royal Welsh Show bans English livestock amid bluetongue

In a statement, organisers said they "recognised the growing concern" around the recent outbreak.

Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) said livestock entries of animals susceptible to the virus - particularly cattle, sheep and goats - will not be accepted from exhibitors located within a bluetongue virus restricted zone.

The zone is to be extended to cover the whole of England from July 1 before the annual show in Llanelwedd, near Builth Wells in Powys, on July 21-24.

Animals that must travel through a restricted zone are also banned, effectively denying entry to any livestock from Scotland.

It will mean an estimated 40% fewer cattle competing at this year's show but reduces the risk of the "nightmare" of bluetongue reaching the show.

Bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3), mainly spread by midge bites, does not affect humans or risk food safety.

RWAS said it was committed to working with and supporting exhibitors amid the outbreak and is working closely with the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and the Welsh government veterinary team.

"Our goal is to ensure that appropriate policies and procedures are in place, in line with the most up-to-date guidance," the statement read.

"That said, we are taking steps to provide clarity based on current guidance, while being transparent that circumstances may evolve before the Royal Welsh Show in July.

"This policy has been introduced to safeguard the health of livestock exhibited at this year's Royal Welsh Show and to help reduce the risk of bluetongue spreading."

The RWAS said entries will not be accepted from exhibitors located within a bluetongue restricted zone, exhibitors who are required to travel through a restricted zone to attend the show will also not be permitted to attend., if an exhibitor enters the show but subsequently moves into a restricted zone, they will no longer be eligible to attend, and exhibitors unaffected by bluetongue restrictions will remain subject to the society's general rules and regulations.

The RWAS said the policy could change according to any updates in government policy before the show.

Current pre-movement testing exemptions, external apply in England, Scotland and Wales until June 12 when the Welsh government is due to announce an update.

Last summer, the Royal Welsh Show celebrated 120 years since the annual agricultural show first began.

There have been no cases of bluetongue in Wales so far this year but show chief executive Aled Rhys Jones said the move was necessary.

He said "It was a hard decision. Naturally we're disappointed and so are a lot of exhibitors who have supported us along the years but it's the responsible decision to follow the science and veterinary advice."

The show's chief vet Dafydd Jones said testing animals was impractical with only one testing centre in the UK.

Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans raised this in the Senedd last week asking the Welsh Government for a statement on how they intend to proceed when the current system expires on July 1. The response was that a ministerial round table met on June 5 and that we should be getting a statement this week.

James said: “We need clarity from Welsh Government as to their approach on tackling Bluetongue. We should be following the lead of England on this.

“Many farmers in my constituency are cross-border, accessing markets in Hereford, and we need to ensure that farmers are not punished.

“I hope that the much-needed clarity will come before the Royal Welsh Show and that this decision may be reconsidered. This is not the first time the Show has been beset with restrictions due to disease, and I am sure the show will go on!”

Bluetongue does not affect humans and poses no risk to public health or food safety

In rare instances, however, dogs and other carnivores can contract it if they consume infected substances such as aborted material and afterbirth.

It affects cattle, goats, sheep, goats, deer and camelids such as llamas and alpacas. The impacts on susceptible animals can vary greatly – but in most cases seen since September 2024 clinical signs have been mild and animals have recovered.

Bluetongue is classed as a "notifiable" disease, meaning it is an offence not to report it to the authorities.

Signs of bluetongue in cattle include lethargy, crusty erosions around the nostrils and muzzle, and redness of the mouth, eyes and, nose.

In sheep, signs include ulcers or sores in the mouth and nose, discharge from the eyes or nose and drooling from mouth, and the swelling of the lips, tongue, head and neck, as well as the coronary band (where the skin of the leg meets the horn of the foot).

Other symptoms include red skin as a result of blood collecting beneath the surface, fever, lameness, breathing problems, abortion, foetal deformities and stillbirths. The disease can be fatal.