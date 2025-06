Kyi Cooke, aged 29, was caught driving a Volkswagen Scirocco in Viscount Avenue, Little Dawley on April 29 this year.

Cooke, of Stonebridge Close, Little Dawley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to driving with no insurance and no licence.

Magistrates adjourned Cooke’s sentence to July 23 and granted him unconditional bail.