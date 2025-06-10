Child freed by firefighters after getting leg 'stuck in garden bench' in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Carmen Avenue in Shrewsbury at around 6.22pm on Monday, June 9.

Upon arrival, the crew - from Shrewsbury station - found a young child "with leg stuck in garden bench".

According to the firefighters, the child was quickly "released" from the bench by the crew using "small gear".

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 6.36pm.