A Knighton man accused of breaching a non-molestation order within four months of it being made, will face a trial in July

Lee Williams denied breaching the order, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court last week.

The 44 year-old of Brookside is accused of loitering at the Castle Inn on East Street, Rhayader on October 10 2024 and making comments within earshot of a woman, from which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made by Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court on June 13 2024.

Magistrates accepted jurisdiction of the case and Williams elected a trial at the magistrates’ court.

The case was adjourned for a trial at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court on July 10 2025.

Williams was placed on conditional bail, the conditions being not to contact the victim directly ot indirectly and not to approach or enter her home address.