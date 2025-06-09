Telford driver, 21, who took cannabis then drove partner amid family bereavement gets road ban

Rhys Smith, aged 21, drove a Vauxhall Astra on Randlay Avenue, Stirchley, Telford, on the evening of December 20 last year when he was pulled over by police, who thought he was speeding.

Officers could smell cannabis on him so carried out a roadside drug test, which proved positive, so they arrested Smith and took him into custody.

He gave a blood sample at a police station, and it was found that Smith had 7.4 micrograms of Delta 9 THC - the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis - per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure, is 2mcg.