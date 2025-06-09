Shropshire businesswoman 'humbled' to be named finalist in prestigious women's business awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Laura Davies from Benthall near Broseley, is the founder of Shropshire-based recruitment consultancy Marshall Harmony.

She has been announced as a finalist in the 2025 Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAs), one of the UK’s most prominent awards celebrating the achievements of women in business.

Selected from over 1,750 nominations, Laura has been shortlisted in the Professional Services category.

The EVAs shine a spotlight on women who are leading the way in their sectors and communities across the North West and beyond.

Laura founded Marshall Harmony, which is based in Ironbridge, to do recruitment differently, placing values, culture and long-term relationships at the heart of every appointment.

With more than two decades in the industry, she’s known for her no-nonsense approach, her instinct for matching people to the right roles, and her refusal to follow the pushy sales tactics the sector is sometimes known for.

She said: “I was completely shocked when I received the news, especially as I don’t know who nominated me.

“It’s incredibly humbling to be recognised alongside so many inspiring women. I’ve spent years building a business rooted in integrity, empathy and results, and to be acknowledged in this way means a great deal.”

The awards ceremony will take place in Blackpool this October and is expected to attract more than a thousand guests from across the UK.

More information about the EVAs can be found at: https://enterprisevisionawards.co.uk