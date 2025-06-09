Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Launches 2025 Royal Welsh Show at Bangor University

Held in the historic Pritchard-Jones Hall, the event marked the formal countdown to the Show, which will be held at Llanelwedd, Builth Wells from July 21–24.

Approximately 200 invited guests—including board members, key sponsors, industry representatives, and supporters from across Wales—attended the launch.

Guests were welcomed with complimentary drinks and canapés, accompanied by a background performance from talented pianist Elina Shchohla, a Bangor University student originally from Kyiv.

In the University Quad, visitors were greeted by one of Ambassador Rhys Eifion Griffith’s impressive shire horses, Trem Yr Wyddfa Aurora—a fitting nod to the Heavy Horse Village set to debut at this year’s Show.

Nicola Davies, Chair of Council of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, opened proceedings by thanking guests, sponsors, and Bangor University for their warm hospitality. She highlighted the longstanding connections between the University and the agricultural community, noting its proud tradition of supporting rural education since 1884.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Edmund Burke extended a warm welcome on behalf of Bangor University, paying tribute to the farmers of Caernarfon who, 140 years ago, helped found the University. He spoke of the continued contribution made by students and graduates to the agricultural and agroforestry sectors in Wales.

Society President John R Owen reflected on the year so far, thanking everyone who had contributed to and attended the county’s many fundraising events. He also previewed the upcoming Hill Farming Event at Hafod y Llan Farm, expressing gratitude to everyone involved in its organisation.

Ambassador Rhys Eifion Griffith spoke warmly of the Show’s significance to the local community. He expressed his gratitude to local members and the Society for entrusting him with the role of Ambassador and for supporting his vision for the new Heavy Horse Village and its competitions.

Rhys encouraged younger exhibitor members to become involved in the Society’s committees, highlighting their importance to the Show’s ongoing success. He then introduced the official 2025 Show promotional video, offering guests an exciting glimpse of what’s to come.

Show Director Richard Price took to the stage to highlight this year’s attractions, including the much-anticipated Heavy Horse Village, new competitive classes for heavy horses in the main ring, and the Supreme Horse Championship to be judged by Martin Clunes. The Ukrainian Cossacks will return with their thrilling trick-riding display, while celebrity judges such as Nigel Owens and Meinir Howells will feature in the sheep section. Richard also noted the extensive preparations underway at Llanelwedd to ensure the 2025 Show is an outstanding success.

The evening featured the premiere of Y Gerdd Groeso, a commissioned poem celebrating Caernarfon’s pride as Feature County, written and performed on video by renowned Welsh poet Myrddin ap Dafydd.

Professor Wynne Jones, Chair of the Society’s Board, brought the formal proceedings to a close by thanking the team of staff and volunteers for their hard work in organising the evening. He extended his best wishes to Caernarfon for their upcoming events, including the Hill Farming Event at Hafod y Llan on 12th June and the AGM at Glynllifon College on 27th June.

The evening concluded with a rousing performance by Cor Meibion Caernarfon, leaving guests inspired and excited for the 2025 Royal Welsh Show.

