'This is not justice - it’s a system in disarray' - MPs press Justice Minister over county court delays

Shaun Davies, MP for Telford, and Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury, said they had used the opportunity to highlight the 'severe pressures' facing the justice system in Shropshire, including court backlogs, case delays, and long wait times for victims, witnesses, and the accused.

One of the suggestions proposed is the reintroduction of some magistrates court hearings in Shrewsbury - which currently only take place at Telford Magistrates Court.

Speaking following the discussions Minister of Justice Sarah Sackman said: “I know the justice centre is facing lots of challenges. There are lots of delays, the condition of the building isn’t good, but we are taking first steps.”

Speaking after the meeting Mr Davies said: “Victims are being let down, witnesses are left in limbo, and the accused face long waits to clear their names.

"This is not justice — it’s a system in disarray.

"I welcome the Government’s court reform plans but it must lead to action, and this is why this meeting was such an important opportunity: we needed to raise the significant scale of the challenge we face here in Shropshire.

"We need investment, we need capacity, and we need a justice system that works for the people of Telford and Shropshire.”

'Ever since Shrewsbury magistrates court has closed this has led to huge delays'

Mrs Buckley MP added: “This ministerial visit was an ideal opportunity for us to explain the impact on our residents, of the current bottlenecks and backlogs in the legal system. Ever since Shrewsbury’s magistrates court was closed this has led to huge delays for court cases, and unnecessary travel for all involved.

“We put forward some very pragmatic ideas to unlock our court estate to work at full capacity, including re-designation of the spare county court room for magistrate use in Shrewsbury. The Minister was very receptive and promised to look into this further. I was heartened by her response and determination to improve our services locally.”

The MPs said residents have frequently contacted them with concerns about cases 'dragging on for years', resulting in severe distress for all involved.

The Court Service has confirmed that a second crown court judge will be appointed in Telford this year, and that remand cases are being heard in Telford for the first time since 2017.

Both MPs said they were 'early signs of progress', but added that they must be built upon.