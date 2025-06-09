Broseley man caught with indecent images of children as young as three is ordered to do unpaid work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Nathan Hill, 26 and of Delphside Court, Broseley, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to a number of offences between 2018 and 2022.

Hill had admitted two counts of making indecent images of children - in categories B and C - one count of possessing a prohibited image of a child, and one charge of possessing extreme pornographic images.

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, told the court that police had raided Hill's home on July 8, 2022.

They discovered a number of electronic devices, including two computers.